UPDATE: Residents evacuated in Sun Prairie gas leak can return home

  • Updated
Sun Prairie police

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department says people can return home following a gas leak. 

Homes near Chase Boulevard and Dewey Street were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak. Now, residents are able to return. 

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie authorities are asking the community to avoid Chase Boulevard and Dewey Street due to a gas leak. 

In a Nixle, the Sun Prarie Police Department said it will advise "when the area is clear." 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

