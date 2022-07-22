UPDATE: Residents evacuated in Sun Prairie gas leak can return home

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department says people can return home following a gas leak.
Homes near Chase Boulevard and Dewey Street were evacuated Friday morning due to a gas leak. Now, residents are able to return.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie authorities are asking the community to avoid Chase Boulevard and Dewey Street due to a gas leak.
In a Nixle, the Sun Prarie Police Department said it will advise "when the area is clear."
