UPDATE: Rhodes-Conway, Reyes advance to April election in Madison mayoral race

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Unofficial results show incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes will face off in April in the race for Madison mayor.

With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Rhodes-Conway came in with 60% of the vote. Reyes was second with 28%. Scott Kerr had 12%.

Daniel Howell, Jr. also ran as a registered write-in candidate. Write-in candidates received 1% of the vote, according to online results posted by the Dane County Clerk's Office. The results did not show how many of the write-in votes went to Howell.

********

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot.

On the ballot Tuesday in the Spring Primary include incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway, former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes and longtime city employee Scott Kerr.

All three candidates joined a forum in January, where they each shared their visions for the city. Some of the topics discussed included city finances, neighborhood planning and public safety.

There is a fourth candidate for mayor whos name does not appear on the ballot. Daniel Howell Jr. is running as a write-in campaign for the role.

Of these candidates, only two will end up on the Spring Election ballot in April.

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page.