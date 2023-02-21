 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: Rhodes-Conway, Reyes advance to April election in Madison mayoral race

  • Updated
  • 0
Your Voice, Your Vote

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Unofficial results show incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and Gloria Reyes will face off in April in the race for Madison mayor.

With 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Rhodes-Conway came in with 60% of the vote. Reyes was second with 28%. Scott Kerr had 12%.

Daniel Howell, Jr. also ran as a registered write-in candidate. Write-in candidates received 1% of the vote, according to online results posted by the Dane County Clerk's Office. The results did not show how many of the write-in votes went to Howell.

********

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor candidates are vying for two spots on the Spring Election ballot. 

On the ballot Tuesday in the Spring Primary include incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway, former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes and longtime city employee Scott Kerr. 

All three candidates joined a forum in January, where they each shared their visions for the city. Some of the topics discussed included city finances, neighborhood planning and public safety. 

There is a fourth candidate for mayor whos name does not appear on the ballot. Daniel Howell Jr. is running as a write-in campaign for the role.

Of these candidates, only two will end up on the Spring Election ballot in April. 

Polls close in the primary at 8 p.m. Tuesday. When results start to come in, you can find them on WKOW's election results page. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you