UPDATE: Right shoulder of US 151 NB closed due to crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The right shoulder of US Highway 151 northbound are closed at an interchange with 39/90/94 due to a crash Thursday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MADISON (WKOW) -- The two left lanes on US Highway 151 northbound are closed at an interchange with 39/90/94 due to a crash Thursday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff Department is responding to the incident.
WisDOT expects the lanes to be open within two hours.