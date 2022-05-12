 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Right shoulder of US 151 NB closed due to crash

  • Updated
Crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The right shoulder of US Highway 151 northbound are closed at an interchange with 39/90/94 due to a crash Thursday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two left lanes on US Highway 151 northbound are closed at an interchange with 39/90/94 due to a crash Thursday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff Department is responding to the incident.

WisDOT expects the lanes to be open within two hours.

