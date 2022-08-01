UPDATE: Robert Peterson has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Robert Peterson has been found safe, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. The Silver Alert has been canceled.
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a man last seen in Fitchburg.
Robert Scott Peterson, age 75, was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday along Fish Hatchery Road.
Peterson is known to frequent liquor stores and gas stations in Fitchburg and surrounding areas. He's also known to visit the downtown Madison area, specially the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas.
Authorities say Peterson does not have access to a vehicle and will be walking.
If you've seen Peterson, you should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.