UPDATE: Robert Peterson has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iowa, southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southern Sauk Counties through 1215 PM CDT... At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 9 miles west of Sauk City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains, Lodi, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Pine Bluff, Blue Mound St Park, Okee and Marxville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH