Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iowa,
southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southern Sauk Counties
through 1215 PM CDT...

At 1124 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 9 miles west of Sauk City, moving
east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Mount Horeb, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains,
Lodi, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds,
Arena, Plain, Pine Bluff, Blue Mound St Park, Okee and Marxville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

UPDATE: Robert Peterson has been found safe. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

  • Updated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Robert Peterson has been found safe, according to the Fitchburg Police Department. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a man last seen in Fitchburg.

Robert Scott Peterson, age 75, was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday along Fish Hatchery Road.

Peterson is known to frequent liquor stores and gas stations in Fitchburg and surrounding areas. He's also known to visit the downtown Madison area, specially the Hancock and East Wilson Street areas.

Authorities say Peterson does not have access to a vehicle and will be walking.

If you've seen Peterson, you should call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

Tags

