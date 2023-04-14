UPDATE: Second wildfire at Fort McCoy extinguished

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials from Fort McCoy say the wildfire that broke out on the southern part of the base has been extinguished.
Officials made the announcement just before 8 p.m. Friday.
********
BLACK RIVER FALLS (WKOW) -- Another fire has broken out near Fort McCoy, according to a Fort McCoy official.
The fire is south of Fort McCoy on I-90 and the intersection of HWY 16 and Cinder Drive/Hazel Avenue.
The official reports Fort McCoy, Sparta and Department of Natural Resources mutual aid fire suppression resources have responded to the wildfire.
The official states this wildfire is not related to the now-contained fire north of Fort McCoy, saying no prescribed burns were performed in the area.
According a preliminary report on the DNR wildfire tracker as of 6:30 p.m., the fire is controlled.
More information was not immediately available.