UPDATE: Semi hits pedestrian, leading to closure of US 18 in Iowa County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says the closure of US 18 in Linden on Thursday was due to a semi hitting a pedestrian.
Sergeant Mitch Schauff says Deunta Coleman was walking on the eastbound shoulder of the highway and stepped into the eastbound lane of traffic, where he was hit by a semi.
A medical helicopter took Coleman to UW Hospital.
The semi driver and his passenger were not hurt.
UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 18 are now open after a crash involving a semi, according to WisDOT.
COBB (WKOW) — All lanes of US 18 are closed at Whitson Road in Iowa County due to a crash involving a semi.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m., and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office is responding to the incident.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within two hours.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is asking those in the area to use caution.