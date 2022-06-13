 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Semi overturned on I-94, ramp reopened

semi overturned 6.13

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound is open.

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a semi overturned on westbound I-94.

A semi could be seen over turned around 3:40 p.m. on Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera I-39/90 at I-94.

According to the WisDOT, "due to a crash, the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound is closed." The closure is expected to last for two hours. 

