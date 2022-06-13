UPDATE: Semi overturned on I-94, ramp reopened

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound is open.
MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to a semi overturned on westbound I-94.
A semi could be seen over turned around 3:40 p.m. on Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera I-39/90 at I-94.
According to the WisDOT, "due to a crash, the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound is closed." The closure is expected to last for two hours.