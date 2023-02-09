UPDATE: Semi rollover scene cleared on I-39/90 near Beltline in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says the northbound lanes of I-39/90 near the Beltline have reopened after being closed most of the day due to a semi rollover.

The vehicle was hauling flammable liquid and there had been an active leak. Troopers say the hazardous materials have been cleaned up.

The lanes reopened after 7 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is asking the public to avoid I-90 westbound just south of the Beltline due to a semi rollover.

The crash occurred around 10:25 a.m., and crews are working to contain an active fuel leak. The Wisconsin State Patrol also says the vehicle was hauling flammable liquid.

The fire department was on scene to determine if the leak was creating hazardous conditions. Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the leak appeared to be slow and air monitors did not indicate "explosive levels of vapor in the air."

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that snow and ice are believed to be a factor in the crash.

No injuries were been reported.

While crews work, Schuster asks commuters to avoid the area and to consider postponing all travel until road conditions improve.

The State Patrol states traffic can continue on HWY 73 NB to HWY 12/18 or I-94.

Schuster said crews responded to another crash on the interstate earlier this morning, along with several other crashes throughout the city.