UPDATE: Service restored for Verizon Wireless customers in parts of Wisconsin

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Verizon spokesperson said engineers have been able to resolve the issue.
As of 11:30 p.m., customers should have service again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON (WKOW) -- Verizon Wireless customers lost service for hours Tuesday.
A company spokesperson sent this statement to 27 News:
"We are aware of a third-party fiber cut impacting wireless service for some customers in parts of Wisconsin. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to solve the issue."
No word when service will be restored.