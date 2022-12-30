UPDATE: Several crews dispatched to fire at Sun Prairie dairy farm

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Area fire crews left the scene area early Saturday morning.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison told 27 News about a dozen mutual aid departments assisted and there were about 35 crew members from around the area.
Garrison reported crews left around 12:45 a.m., but there were called back due to another fire, stating these were separate incidents and then they left around 3 a.m.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Multiple fire crews are responding to a barn fire in Sun Prairie Friday afternoon, according to a Dane County dispatch official.
The fire at Statz Brothers Farm on County Road VV was reported around 3:50 p.m.
Several fire crews were dispatched to the scene, and dispatchers said County VV is closed to the public to make way for fire engines.
Crews on scene told 27 News that the barn collapsed early in the fire, and they have brought in an excavator to get through the rubble.
The following 10 fire crews responded: Sun Prairie, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Waterloo, Waunakee, Dane, McFarland, Lake Mills and Truax.
A 27 News crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more information is available.