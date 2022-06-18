UPDATE: Sheriff's arrest woman for three-vehicle crash in Iowa County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office, a woman was arrested after a three-vehicle crash in Ridgeway Saturday.
The sheriff's office reported, Jennifer M. Hook was arrested for a second OWI.
Officials said two vehicles in the incident were towed from the scene, but there were no injuries.
RIDGEWAY (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in Ridgeway Saturday afternoon.
Iowa County Emergency Management said there was a crash on WIS HWY 18/151 and County Highway HHH around 3:45 p.m.
Ridgeway Fire Department and Dodgeville EMS assisted in the incident.
According to the sheriff's office, one lane is closed on WIS HWY 18/151, but traffic is still able to get through.
Law enforcement reported three vehicles where involved.