UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing Rusk County woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert issued for a Rusk County woman has been canceled.
According to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Anna Abel has been located safe.
RUSK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities issued a Silver Alert Monday night for a missing woman from Rusk County.
The alert issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice is for 70-year-old Anna Abel. She is missing from Ladysmith.
Authorities say Abel was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday in Wisconsin Rapids.
Abel was traveling to King, Wisconsin to visit a family member and never showed up.
She was driving a dark gray 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with Wisconsin license plate ADM4845. The vehicle has a handicap accessible door.
If you've seen Abel or the van, you should call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at (715) 532-2200.