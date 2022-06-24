UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 92-year-old Madison man with dementia

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert for a 92-year-old Madison man has been canceled.
Police say Jampa Gagyanpontsang has been found safe.
MADISON (WKOW) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Madison.
The Madison Police Department reports Jampa Gagyanpontsang, 92, left his home around 8 a.m. Friday and has not been seen since. Gagyanpontsang has dementia, does not drive but walks well, and does not speak English.
He is described as an Asian or Pacific Islander man standing 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair and is missing a front tooth.
Gagyanpontsang was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, gray shirt and black slip-on sandals. He may be wearing a blue vest.
Gagyanpontsang is recovering from shingles so he has scarring on the right side of his face.