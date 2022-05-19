UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Adams County

UPDATE (WKOW) — A Silver Alert for man who went missing in Adams County has been canceled.
Authorities say Hiram Shaw has been found safe.
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing in Adams County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
An alert was sent at 1 a.m. Thursday for 80-year-old Hiram Shaw.
Shaw was last seen at 5:15 p.m. as he was leaving an Airbnb in the town of Colburn, according to authorities. He was believed to be going to a liquor/grocery story.
The alert said that Shaw doesn't know the area well and doesn't drive well at night. He also has early onset of cognitive delays and memory issues.
Shaw is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing jeans, a green short sleeve shirt with "A" with wings on front and a gray Packers hat.
Shaw is driving a 2015 red Honda CR-V with Wisconsin license plate 168-THL.
Call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608) 339-3304 if you have information about where Shaw may be.