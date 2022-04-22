UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Washington County man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert for a Washington County man has been canceled.
Authorities said Raymond Duy Melick was located and is safe.
----
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man near Eau Claire who could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Raymond Duy Melick, 66, was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. at his home in the town of Trenton.
Authorities said he left without his phone or wallet and was most likely headed to his cabin in Wayward.
According to an alert from Wisconsin Department of Justice, Raymond also goes to the Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. He was supposed to stop at his mother's house in Grafton, but never arrived.
Melick is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 245 pounds. He has blonde wavy hair and blue eyes, and could be walking with a limp.
He drives a blue Toyota Prius with the license plate number: AAN1063
If you know where he is, call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (262) 335-4411.