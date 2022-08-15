UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for southeastern Wisconsin man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing Racine County man has been located and is safe following a statewide Silver Alert Monday morning.
RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Racine County man.
Authorities are looking for Donald Heider, 85, who was last seen at about 2 a.m. Monday walking in the 4000 block of Coachlight Drive in Caledonia.
No picture was provided of Heider, but the alert described him as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 172 pounds and gray or partially gray shirt hair. He wears an eye patch on his right eye.
The missing man was be in a blue t-shirt and underwear.
If you see him, you are asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at (262) 835-4423.