 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for southeastern Wisconsin man

  • Updated
Silver Alert

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A missing Racine County man has been located and is safe following a statewide Silver Alert Monday morning.

--------

RACINE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Racine County man.

Authorities are looking for Donald Heider, 85, who was last seen at about 2 a.m. Monday walking in the 4000 block of Coachlight Drive in Caledonia.

No picture was provided of Heider, but the alert described him as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 172 pounds and gray or partially gray shirt hair. He wears an eye patch on his right eye.

The missing man was be in a blue t-shirt and underwear. 

If you see him, you are asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at (262) 835-4423.

Tags

Recommended for you