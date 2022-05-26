UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing Ashland man

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ronald Norden has been found safe. The Ashland Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert.
ASHLAND (WKOW) — The Ashland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Nordin, 76, of Ashland, Wisconsin.
Nordin was last to be known at Birch Haven Senior Living in Ashland around 7 a.m. on Thursday. The Ashland Police Department says that he may be trying to get to Red Cliff in Bayfield County.
Nordin is described as an American Indian/Alaskan Native male who is 5'7" and 170 lbs, with short gray hair with a small ponytail and brown eyes.
He walks with a brown canes, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with a red Wisconsin 'W' and blue jeans.
If you have any information about Nordin's whereabouts, contact the Ashland Police Department at 715-682-7023.