UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled; Racine woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Ketterhagen has been found safe.
RACINE, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert Sunday afternoon for a 78-year-old Racine woman.
Susan Ketterhagen is believed to have a cognitive impairment and is missing from her group home. She was last seen around 10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Woodland Ave.
Ketterhagen is 5' 6' tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange pants and eyeglasses, and she was carrying a white and gray checkered blanket.
Authorities believe Ketterhagen is walking.
Anyone with information should contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.