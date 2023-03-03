 Skip to main content
UPDATE: South Main St. reopened in downtown Janesville following police investigation

  • Updated
Janesville situation
UPDATE (WKOW) -- South Main St. in downtown Janesville is now reopen following a police investigation.

Rock County dispatch officials tell us a number of officers were in the area of South Main and Racine Streets to investigate a chase.

Police initially responded just before 2:30 pm Friday.

No injuries were reported, and police say there is no immediate threat to the community.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — South Main Street in downtown Janesville is closed for an investigation, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area. 

A Rock County dispatch official said a number of officers were in the area of South Main Street and Racine Street to investigate a chase. He said the initial call came in around 2:20 p.m.

Janesville police say temporary road closures and traffic delays should be expected until the investigation is over. 

Police say there isn't an immediate threat to the community. 

