UPDATE: South Main St. reopened in downtown Janesville following police investigation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- South Main St. in downtown Janesville is now reopen following a police investigation.
Rock County dispatch officials tell us a number of officers were in the area of South Main and Racine Streets to investigate a chase.
Police initially responded just before 2:30 pm Friday.
No injuries were reported, and police say there is no immediate threat to the community.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — South Main Street in downtown Janesville is closed for an investigation, and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.
A Rock County dispatch official said a number of officers were in the area of South Main Street and Racine Street to investigate a chase. He said the initial call came in around 2:20 p.m.
Janesville police say temporary road closures and traffic delays should be expected until the investigation is over.
Police say there isn't an immediate threat to the community.