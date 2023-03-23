UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-39/90 reopen following semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39/90 southbound in Portage are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed in the area Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39/90 are blocked Thursday morning due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: I-39/90 south is closed near WI-78 in Dekorra due to a jackknifed semi. Police say this should be back open by 6 am. pic.twitter.com/lVrSYezvF5— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) March 23, 2023
WisDOT said the crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at Wisconsin 78.
Wisconsin State Patrol officials are on scene, working to clear the semi.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.