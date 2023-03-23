 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Southbound lanes of I-39/90 reopen following semi crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-39/90 southbound in Portage are back open after a semi-truck jackknifed in the area Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Lanes of I-39/90 are blocked Thursday morning due to a jackknifed semi-truck, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT said the crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at Wisconsin 78. 

Wisconsin State Patrol officials are on scene, working to clear the semi. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.    

