UPDATE: Standoff at Waukesha hotel ends, suspect in custody

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A standoff at a hotel in Waukesha is over and a suspect is in custody.
Police surrounded the Baymont Hotel on East Moreland Boulevard for several hours Friday night.
The Waukesha Police Department's deputy chief, Dennis Angle, says members of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department were trying to serve a 44-year-old man with a commitment order, but he was uncooperative and would not follow directions.
When police officers approached the man's door, they heard him make a threatening statement. Officers then heard two gunshots from inside the room.
At that point, one officer fired his weapon.
After that, police backed off.
They started evacuating guests of the hotel.
During the evacuation, officers talked with the suspect and convinced him to surrender peacefully. He was arrested without incident.
Police have not publicly identified him.
No injuries were reported.