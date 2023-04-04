UPDATE: Strong storms to cause flooding concerns tonight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FROM NOW UNTIL 1 AM
FLOOD WATCH FROM NOW UNTIL 4 AM
MADISON (WKOW) - Our severe threat has lowered, but we are still monitoring strong to severe storms with a higher flood threat.
Storms are expected to be loud overnight, even through 8-9 a.m. 1-3" of rainfall are possible during this time period, with an isolated 4-5" not out of the question. There will also be a lot of lightning and thunder with these storms, and small hail is also possible overnight. Winds will gust up to 40 mph through tonight and tomorrow, even when rain is over.
Temperatures will drop from the 60s tomorrow morning into the 50s by the afternoon. Skies will clear as temperatures drop into the 20s by Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be calm, but cooler. Winds pick up by Saturday as we track our next chance for thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. Those storms do not look severe at this time.