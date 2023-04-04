 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
117 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS,
DARLINGTON, DODGEVILLE, ENDEAVOR, JANESVILLE, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO,
NESHKORO, OXFORD, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG,
SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, AND WESTFIELD.

.Rounds of thunderstorms are still expected over portions of
southern Wisconsin tonight. Heavy rains on relatively moist soils
may lead to flash flooding.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
-
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

UPDATE: Strong storms to cause flooding concerns tonight

Severe Threat Tonight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH FROM NOW UNTIL 1 AM
FLOOD WATCH FROM NOW UNTIL 4 AM

MADISON (WKOW) - Our severe threat has lowered, but we are still monitoring strong to severe storms with a higher flood threat.

Storms are expected to be loud overnight, even through 8-9 a.m. 1-3" of rainfall are possible during this time period, with an isolated 4-5" not out of the question. There will also be a lot of lightning and thunder with these storms, and small hail is also possible overnight. Winds will gust up to 40 mph through tonight and tomorrow, even when rain is over.

Temperatures will drop from the 60s tomorrow morning into the 50s by the afternoon. Skies will clear as temperatures drop into the 20s by Thursday morning. The rest of the week will be calm, but cooler. Winds pick up by Saturday as we track our next chance for thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. Those storms do not look severe at this time.

