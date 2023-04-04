UPDATE: Strong storms to cause flooding concerns tonight

Weather Alert

.Rounds of thunderstorms are still expected over portions of southern Wisconsin tonight. Heavy rains on relatively moist soils may lead to flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&