UPDATE: Subway shooting suspect called in tip that led to his arrest

UPDATE (WKOW) — The suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting called in the tip that led to his arrest, according to CNN.
Earlier on Wednesday, police said in a press conference that a Crime Stoppers tip indicated Frank James was located at a McDonald's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
Police didn't find James at the McDonalds, but located him nearby. He was arrested at the corner of St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue.
CNN reports James will appear in federal court Thursday.
UPDATE (WKOW) — New York City authorities are thanking residents for their help in the arrest of Frank James, a man suspected in a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said James was taken into custody after a tip from Crime Stoppers. He was taken into custody at the corner of St. Mark’s Place and First Avenue in Manhattan without incident 30 hours after the attack took place. He is now in an NYPD facility.
James is being charged in federal court for violating a law that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems, according to U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.
“Yesterday was a dark day for all of us," a statement from Breon's office said. "But the bright spots of the incredible heroism of our fellow New Yorkers helping each other in a time of crisis, the quick response by our first responders, and the hard work by all of our law enforcement partners that has been ongoing truly shines bright."
If convicted, James could face life in prison.
MADISON / NEW YORK (WKOW) — ABC News reports that Frank James, the suspect in a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday, is in custody.
James is suspected of shooting 10 people and injuring many others at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park Neighborhood.
According to the Associated Press, James was taken into custody in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon. Witness video provided to 27 News by ABC News shows his arrest in Manhattan's East Village.
This a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.