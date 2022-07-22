UPDATE: Sun Prairie authorities responded to 2 gas leaks Friday

UPDATE (WKOW) — Sun Prairie officials are providing new insight into gas leaks reported on Friday.
According to Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company Chief Christopher Garrison, first responders were dispatched to Chase Boulevard and Dewey Street around 10 a.m. for a gas leak.
Garrison said a backhoe struck a high pressure gas line, causing a major leak. Homes in the immediate area were evacuated while crews evaluated and secured the area.
WE Energies stopped the leak within 40 minutes, and around 40 people who were evacuated were able to return to their homes after around an hour.
Garrison said around 12:40 p.m. there was a second gas leak on Bristol Street.
In this instance, a gas line was struck by a contractor. No evacuations were needed, but around 36 people were without gas service for about two hours while the leak was contained
