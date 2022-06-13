 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Sun Prairie Police Department resolved incident near Costco

  • Updated
Sun Prairie police

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department said the incident that prompted the alert has been resolved.

The department updated the alert just after 6 p.m., saying the incident has cleared.

Police said they will remain at Providence Street and traffic will be restricted, but all other streets have been reopened.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)— The Sun Prairie Police Department asks the public to avoid the area of Providence Street and Triumph Drive.

The department put out an alert around 4:30 p.m. that said to avoid the area near Costco due to a police presence. An official with police told 27 News that the incident is not weather related, but could not provide more details. 

Police said the public should stay away from the area of the several hours.

This is a developing story.

