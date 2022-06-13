UPDATE: Sun Prairie Police Department resolved incident near Costco

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department said the incident that prompted the alert has been resolved.
The department updated the alert just after 6 p.m., saying the incident has cleared.
Police said they will remain at Providence Street and traffic will be restricted, but all other streets have been reopened.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW)— The Sun Prairie Police Department asks the public to avoid the area of Providence Street and Triumph Drive.
The department put out an alert around 4:30 p.m. that said to avoid the area near Costco due to a police presence. An official with police told 27 News that the incident is not weather related, but could not provide more details.
Police said the public should stay away from the area of the several hours.
