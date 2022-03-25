 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 'Suspicious object' found on McKee Road determined to be nonfunctioning

MADISON (WKOW) -- The "suspicious object" found in the area of McKee Road and Maple Grove Drive Friday evening was a "nonfunctioning indeterminate object," according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office official.

Lt. Ira Simpson tells 27 News the object was collected, and then destroyed by the Dane County Hazardous Device Unit.

The Madison Police Department began investigating the object shortly after it was found in the 6600 block of McKee Road around 7:15 p.m.

Dispatch said both Pick N Save and a nearby strip mall with four to five businesses were evacuated.

The scene was cleared at 10:06 p.m.