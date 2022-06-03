 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Townsend has been found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Kadedra Townsend has been found safe, according to the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for missing Madison woman Kadedra Townsend.

Townsend, who police say is autistic and limited verbally, was last seen leaving her westside group home early Friday morning. 

Townsend is described as a 19-year-old Black female who is 5'4" and weighs 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue heavy jacket, gray shorts and black Nike shoes. 

If you have seen Townsend, contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or dial 911.

