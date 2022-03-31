UPDATE: Traffic moving again on eastbound Beltline in Monona after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- State traffic officials say all lanes of the eastbound Beltline are now open.
Lanes were closed for about an hour Thursday night, due to a crash on the off ramp to Monona Drive.
********
MONONA (WKOW) -- State traffic officials say the three left lanes of the eastbound Beltline are closed beyond Monona Drive because of a crash.
The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the off ramp to Monona Drive.
A crash notification from the WisDOT Traffic Management Center said the closure is expected to last two hours.