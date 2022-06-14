 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: Truck driver taken to hospital following ethanol spill in Columbia County

  • Updated
HAZMAT Scene from Fire Department

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews cleaned up a leaking ethanol product at a rest area on the interstate in the town of Dekorra, according to a release from the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department.

The incident was first reported just after 8:30 p.m. Monday at the eastbound rest area on I-90/94.

When crews arrived, they saw the liquid leaking from a semi trailer and the driver of the semi was experiencing exposure symptoms. He was transported to a local hospital and  the rest area was evacuated. 

An estimated 18 emergency vehicles and 35 first responders were at the scene of the HAZMAT situation. No first responders were hurt. 

The rest area remains closed Tuesday morning. 

TOWN OF DEKORRA (WKOW) -- A hazardous materials incident has been cleared at a rest area on the interstate in the town of Dekorra, but the location remains closed Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department, an east bound rest area on I-39/90/94 was closed Monday night while crews responded to an incident. 

Hazmat teams from Portage and Madison assisted the Poynette Dekorra Fire Department. Poynette EMS, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Emergency Management were all on scene as well. 

More information about what happened is expected to be released later Tuesday. 