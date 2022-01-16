UPDATE: Two people hurt, one dead in crash on Madison's west side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One of the individuals involved in the crash died due to their injuries Sunday, according to the Madison Police.
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on the city's west side Saturday night.
It happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 6200 block of Schroeder Road. Police say all of the people involved were sent to area hospitals, with multiple people in one of the vehicles suffering "serious" injuries.
Police said in their incident report released shortly after midnight Sunday that traffic was being diverted away from the affected block.
If anyone witnessed the crash or has video evidence or information about the incident, they're asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.