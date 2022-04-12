UPDATE: Two people in custody following Beltline shooting investigation in Monona

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people are in custody following a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon near the Beltline in Monona.
A spokesperson for Monona police also confirmed the public is no longer in any danger.
All lanes of the Beltline were reopened shortly after 5 p.m.
******
MADISON (WKOW) — The two right lanes of the eastbound beltline near Monona drive are closed for a shots fired investigation, according to Dane County Dispatch.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first sent a notice that the lanes were closing at 4:10 p.m. The lanes are expected to stay closed for at least two hours.
Monona Police, Madison Police and the Dane County's Sheriff's Office are all responding to the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.