UPDATE: Two people in custody following Beltline shooting investigation in Monona

  • Updated
Monona Drive back up

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people are in custody following a shooting investigation Tuesday afternoon near the Beltline in Monona. 

A spokesperson for Monona police also confirmed the public is no longer in any danger.

All lanes of the Beltline were reopened shortly after 5 p.m. 

******

MADISON (WKOW) — The two right lanes of the eastbound beltline near Monona drive are closed for a shots fired investigation, according to Dane County Dispatch. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first sent a notice that the lanes were closing at 4:10 p.m. The lanes are expected to stay closed for at least two hours. 

Monona Police, Madison Police and the Dane County's Sheriff's Office are all responding to the scene. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.  

