UPDATE: Two people killed in crash in Sun Prairie

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie on Saturday night.
According to a news release from Sun Prairie Police Patrol Sergeant Ryahn Smith, it happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way.
The driver and passenger of a Honda Civic were killed while the driver and passenger in a Cadillac CTS are expected to survive, Smith says.
Authorities did not provide any more information about how the crash happened.
Authorities are waiting to release the names of the people who were killed while family is being notified.
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Sun Prairie.
Sun Prairie police said traffic is shut down at O'Keeffe Avenue and Reiner Road.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it received a call for the crash at 8:25 p.m.
Sun Prairie Fire and EMS, along with the Dane County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene.
A Med Flight was also requested.