UPDATE: Two people shot during funeral in Racine

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say two people were shot during a funeral in Racine.
One of the shooting victims was flown to the hospital. The other was treated and released.
No one has been arrested.
The shooting happened during the funeral for Da’Shontay King, who was shot and killed by a Racine police officer two weeks ago.
Witnesses reported hearing dozens of gunshots.
Tre Brantley told WISN 12 News he heard 20 to 30 shots. "It was a lot," he said. "The one initial one and then gunfire... it was terrifying."
RACINE (WKOW) — The Racine Police Department reported more than one person shot at a cemetery during a funeral Thursday.
The department took to social media to say shots were fired before 2:30 p.m. There are victims, but it's "unknown how many at this time."
Police say the scene is active and being investigated.
