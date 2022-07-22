UPDATE: US 12 reopens near Prairie du Sac after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of US 12 have reopened near Prairie du Sac after a crash.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US 12 was closed in both directions from CTY PF to HWY 60 for around an hour.
PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) — All lanes of US 12 are closed near Prairie du Sac from CTY PF to HWY 60 due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m., and the Sauk County Sheriff's Department is responding to the incident.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear in two hours.
For a detour, eastbound traffic should exit US 12 at CTH PF, head west on CTH PF to Old Bluff Trail, go south on Old Bluff Trail to HWY 60, then head east on HWY 60 back to US 12. Westbound traffic should reverse these directions.