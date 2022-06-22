UPDATE: US 14 near Arena reopens after serious crash

UPDATE (WKOW) — A multi-vehicle crash on US 14 in Iowa County has been cleared.
The road was closed for around an hour while emergency crews responded.
ARENA (WKOW) — Med-flight has been sent to a multi-vehicle crash on US 14 in Iowa County, according to sheriff's officials.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said US 14 is closed in both directions at Blynn Road Wednesday morning as emergency crews respond.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on US 14 between Mazo and Arena has caused the highway to close in both directions. Factor in extra time! pic.twitter.com/iMUfnkxsKU— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) June 22, 2022
The closure, between Arena and Mazomanie, is expected to be in place until at least 9 a.m.
