UPDATE: US 14 reopens after closure in both directions

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes have reopened on US 14 in Rutland following a multivehicle crash that briefly closed the road in both directions.
OREGON (WKOW) — All lanes are blocked on US 14 in Rutland because of a crash.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US 14 east and west bound is closed at County Highway A for a multiple vehicle crash.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is responding along with three ambulances.
Authorities with Dane County Dispatch said tow trucks are also on the way and the road is expected to open up soon.