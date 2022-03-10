UPDATE: US 151 reopens near Sun Prairie following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes of US 151 in Sun Prairie are back open following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
Dane County officials said injuries were reported, but didn't give specific conditions.
Traffic was impacted for about two hours overnight.
-----
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- All lanes of US 151 in Sun Prairie are blocked Thursday morning as emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle crash.
It happened on US 151 at Main Street at about 2 a.m., near the Walmart Supercenter.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are impacted as the Dane County Sheriff's Office works on clearing the site.
Injuries have been reported but no other details were available right away.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.