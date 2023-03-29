UPDATE: US 18 westbound reopens near Dodgeville after semi rollover

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of traffic are now reopen on US 18 westbound near Dodgeville after a semi rollover closed it down for hours Wednesday.
DODGEVILLE (WKOW) — US 18 westbound is closed at Bennet Road due to a semi rollover, according to an Iowa County Dispatch official.
The official said the rollover happened around 2:15 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The official said people should avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Iowa County Emergency Management expects the roadway to be closed for up to three and a half hours.