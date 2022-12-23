Update: Victim found after falling through ice in Beloit

UPDATE --- The Rock County Sheriff's Office says they have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell through the ice on the Rock River.
The victim has been turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office. Her name has not been released.
The incident is still under investigation.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BELOIT (WKOW) — Multiple agencies are working on rescuing someone seen in the Rock River in Beloit Friday morning, according to a Rock County Dispatch official.
The official stated a report of someone in the Rock River in the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive came in around 11:40 a.m.
Multiple agencies are assisting in the incident, including the city and town of Beloit fire departments and the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
A Rock County Sheriff's Office official on scene told 27 News the reports were that a 57-year-old woman who lives in the area went through a section of open water in a river behind a home.
Officials wouldn't say whether or not she lived at the home or any details on how she ended up in the water.
The official said they did find evidence that someone did go into the river.
A dive team from Jefferson County is being called in to assist, but it is unclear at this time if they'll go into the water because of frigid weather conditions.
This article will be updated as 27 News learns more.