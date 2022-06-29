UPDATE: Viroqua veteran found, Green Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Caleb John Rappl has been found.
The Green Alert has been canceled.
********
VIROQUA (WKOW) — The Viroqua Police Department has issued a Green Alert for veteran Caleb John Rappl, 28, of Viroqua.
Rappl was last seen by family at his home in Viroqua Tuesday at 11 p.m. Police don't know Rappl's whereabouts but say they believe he was in La Crosse around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The Viroqua Police Department believes he is driving a gray two door 2016 Toyota Tacoma. It has a Wisconsin license plate of RZ6781 and a sticker in the bottom right corner of the rear window of "111."
Rappl is described as a White male who is 5'10", 190 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. A photo of him was not immediately available.
If you see him, use caution and call your local law enforcement agency.