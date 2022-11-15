Update: WI-60 now open after power line fell

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WI-60 are now open after a utility line fell on the road, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
LODI (WKOW) — A portion of WI-60 is closed near Lodi because of a utility emergency.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the roadway is closed from Hillestad Road to Lindsay Road because of a power line on the road.
A dispatch official told 27 News a car hit a utility pole, causing the line to fall.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene. WisDOT expects the closure to last at least two hours.