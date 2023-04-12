 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again
Thursday Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning this evening has expired for all of southern
Wisconsin as winds subside and relative humidity values begin to
recover overnight. Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will
support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern
Wisconsin Thursday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS
EVENING...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 24 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

UPDATE: Wildfire in Necedah contained, evacuations to remain in place overnight

Necedah wildfire
Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 8:22 p.m. -- The DNR says the Jack Pine fire area will remain evacuated overnight.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- 7:42 p.m. -- The DNR says the wildfire burning in Necedah is contained. 

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A large wildfire is burning in Necedah in Juneau County, leading to evacuations.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the fire began in the town of Necedah. It's burning north of Highway 21 and west of Highway 80.

The DNR says the fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass. By around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said the fire had burned about 100 acres. Officials said a few buildings had been lost.

By about 7 p.m. Wednesday, the DNR said crews fighting the fire had been making progress. Blackhawk helicopters from the Wisconsin National Guard are making bucket drops to slow the progression of the fire, while engines and bulldozers are building containment lines on the ground.

The DNR says no injuries had been reported. 

Evacuations are happening near 19th Street West, 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue. An evacuation site has been set up at the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Necedah. A spokesperson for the DNR said about 10 people had shown up to the evacuation site by around 6:20 p.m. The American Red Cross said it is setting up a reception center at the site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

