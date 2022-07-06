UPDATE: WIS 104 near Brodhead reopens after flooding

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on Wisconsin 104 at County B following a flooding report, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Authorities said water was over the roadway overnight, but that has since cleared up.
BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A road closure is in place near Brodhead following heavy rainfall Tuesday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT said all lanes of Wisconsin 104 at County B are blocked due to flooding on the roadway.
The Brodhead Police Department said people should also avoid Borchardt Road.
Officials are reminding drivers, if you encounter flooding across a roadway, do not attempt to cross it.
Detour Routes provided by the police department:
If you are coming from the North (ie: Brooklyn area), the detour will be State Hwy 104 --> State Hwy 59 --> County Hwy E --> State Hwy 11 --> County Hwy T
If you are travelling north bound from the city, the detour will be State Hwy 11 --> County Hwy E --> State Hwy 59 --> State Hwy 104