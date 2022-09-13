UPDATE: WIS 13 reopens south of Friendship after crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes have reopened on Wisconsin 13 in Adams County following a crash Tuesday morning.
An Adams County Sheriff's Office official said the roadway was closed for just under an hour.
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Wisconsin 13 in Adams County Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT reports both north and southbound lanes are blocked on Wisconsin 13, south of Friendship.
An Adams County Sheriff's Office official said it was a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
This is a developing story.