UPDATE: WIS 19 is now open after crash involving dump truck in Windsor,

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 19 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WINDSOR (WKOW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Windsor Wednesday morning.
According to Dane County communications, it happened in the 6300 block of Lake Road, near Fleet Farm, at about 9 a.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said WIS 19 Westbound is closed at County CV as authorities respond.
