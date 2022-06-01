 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: WIS 19 is now open after crash involving dump truck in Windsor,

  • Updated
Windsor crash
Brendan Hessman / WKOW

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 19 are now open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WINDSOR (WKOW) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Windsor Wednesday morning. 

According to Dane County communications, it happened in the 6300 block of Lake Road, near Fleet Farm, at about 9 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said WIS 19 Westbound is closed at County CV as authorities respond.

27 News has a crew heading that way. Check back for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you