Update: WIS 213 now open after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of Wisconsin Highway 213 are now open.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office confirms one person has died as a result of the crash.
ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — Wisconsin Highway 213 is closed in both directions at County Highway B due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., and emergency services are still on the scene as of 1:20 p.m.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Department official.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
WisDOT expects the closure to last around two hours.
Northbound traffic can detour by going west on WIS 11, to north on WIS 104, then east on CTH A. Southbound traffic can detour by going west on CTH A, south on WIS 104, then east on WIS 11.