UPDATE: WIS 213 reopens in both directions north of Beloit due to vehicle fire

  • Updated
traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) — All lanes of WIS 213 have reopened North of Beloit after a vehicle fire. 

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the roadway from County Q and Celophas Road was closed for around two hours. 

BELOIT (WKOW) — A vehicle fire has closed WIS 213 in both directions north of Beloit Tuesday morning.

An official with the Rock County Communications Center told 27 News the closure is between County Q and Cleophas Road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the call came in around 8:45 a.m. 

There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

