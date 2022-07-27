UPDATE: WIS 33 in Columbia County reopens after semi fire

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 33 at WIS 16/US 51 has reopened after a semi fire.
Originally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation expected the road to be closed for around two hours, but it reopened after about an hour.
PORTAGE (WKOW) — WIS 33 at WIS 16/US 51 is closed in both directions due to a semi fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for at least two hours while the Portage Police Department responds.
