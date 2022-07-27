 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: WIS 33 in Columbia County reopens after semi fire

  • Updated
traffic alert

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 33 at WIS 16/US 51 has reopened after a semi fire. 

Originally, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation expected the road to be closed for around two hours, but it reopened after about an hour. 

PORTAGE (WKOW) — WIS 33 at WIS 16/US 51 is closed in both directions due to a semi fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

WisDOT expects the roadway to be closed for at least two hours while the Portage Police Department responds. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn new information.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you