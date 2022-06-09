UPDATE: WIS 73 reopens after crash near Deerfield

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Highway 73 has reopened after a three-car crash Thursday evening.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says one vehicle went through a stop sign, hit a second car and the second car hit a third car.
No injuries were reported.
The driver who went through the stop sign will be cited.
The highway was reopened around 6:45 p.m.
********
DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- All lanes of WIS 73 southbound are closed at CTH BB due to a crash Thursday evening, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred around 5:20 p.m., and the Dane County Sheriff's Department is responding to the incident.
WisDOT expects the roadway to be clear within two hours.