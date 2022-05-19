UPDATE WIS 78 near Mazomanie reopens following hazardous materials incident

UPDATE (WKOW) — WIS 78 near Mazomanie has reopened.
The roadway was closed for around 40 minutes while crews worked to clean a spill from farm equipment.
MAZOMANIE (WKOW) — WIS 78 is closed in both directions near Mazomanie while authorities handle a "hazardous material response."
Specifically, the closure is at the intersection of WIS 78 and WIS 19 eastbound.
Dispatchers told 27 News crews on scene are still determining what the hazardous material is; it came from a farm equipment spill in the roadway. At this time, the HAZMAT team is not being called.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation anticipates the road will remain close for at least two hours.
This is a developing story that will be updated.